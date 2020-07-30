All Yellow Jackets
Breaking Down Georgia Tech's New 2020 Football Schedule

Ashley Barnett

The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors decided on a scheduling format for the 2020 college football season on Wednesday. The schedule model also includes fall Olympic sports.

The upcoming football season is slated to begin the week of September 7-12 - originally scheduled as Week 2 of the season. The conference also announced the partial inclusion of Notre Dame to the league for the fall. Under the new scheduling model for the ACC, each member will play 11 games - 10 conference games and one non-conference contest against an opponent (that game must be played in the home state of the league member). 

Here's a look at Georgia Tech's conference schedule:

Game dates, non-conference opponents and TV assignments are yet to be determined. 

HOME – Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt

AWAY – Boston College, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), NC State, Syracuse

What changed? Gardner-Webb, UCF, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Georgia* have been removed. Louisville, Boston College, Florida State and NC State are the new additions. 

*The Yellow Jackets' annual in-state rivalry game versus the Georgia Bulldogs is not currently on the schedule. Although under the ACC's 10+1 model Tech can schedule Georgia (since the Bulldogs are located in the Jackets' home state), the SEC has yet to announce a scheduling platform for the fall. 

According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, the SEC has arrived at a consensus for the 2020 season. Similar to the Big Ten and Pac-12, Forde states the SEC will play a conference-only schedule. That decision would cause a giant wrench in traditional SEC-ACC rivalry games, including Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate between Georgia Tech and Georgia. 

Under the ACC's new schedule, the season will be played throughout a 13-week span (Sept. 7-Dec. 5) with two bye weeks scheduled for each team.

The league will also move to one division with the two teams with the highest winning percentages playing in the 2020 ACC Championship Game.

