Harrison Butker Becomes Second GT Alum To Score In Super Bowl

Even on the biggest stage in all of football, Georgia Tech left their mark.

Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker became just the second former Georgia Tech player to score in the Super Bowl. Previously, the only Yellow Jacket to ever put up points in the NFL's annual championship game was WR Demaryius Thomas. He had a 14 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter of the Denver Broncos' 43-8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Butker went 5/5 for the night on kicks, with 4 successful extra point attempts and a field goal. His lone field goal on the night came at the 9:32 mark in the second quarter to extend the Chiefs' lead to 10-3. Kansas City won the game 31-20 for their first championship since 1969 (Super Bowl IV).

With 337 career points in his 2013-16 tenure on The Flats, Butker is the all-time leading scorer in Georgia Tech Football history. He was 43/60 (71.7%) on field goal attempts and 208/210 (99.05%) on extra point attempts.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp