Devin Cochran Transfers To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

An already busy recruiting day got even busier, as today offensive tackle and former Vanderbilt Commodore Devin Cochran has committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He is The Institute's second commit today after landing 3* Class of 2021 ATH Jamal Haynes earlier this afternoon.

In three seasons at Vanderbilt, Cochran started in 32 games and had a clear impact on the line of scrimmage. As a redshirt freshman the Vandy O-line allowed just 19 sacks all season, and as a redshirt sophomore the Commodores had their highest yards per game total since 1974. In his redshirt junior year and final season in Nashville, he was selected as a member of the Preseason All-SEC team and drew the attention of many NFL scouts in his time at left tackle. He entered the transfer portal back on January 6th, will be immediately eligible and has one year of eligibility left.

He is the second offensive lineman this offseason to join the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer, following offensive guard and former Tennessee Volunteer Ryan Johnson. Both Johnson & Cochran will have an instant impact on the O-Line, with Johnson listed as being 6'6" & 310lbs and Cochran at 6'7" and 305lbs (24/7 Sports).

Football

