Colquitt County Safety Kamal Bonner Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech got its first defensive back commit with Kamal Bonner

Another commitment came rolling in for Georgia Tech this weekend. One of their top targets on defense, Colquitt County defensive back Kamal Bonner, decided that he would give his commitment to Georgia Tech. Bonner has been pursued by the Yellow Jackets and is a big win for Geoff Collins and his coaching staff. 

Bonner is a physical safety that is going to be like an extra linebacker in the back of the defense. At 6-2 200 LBS, Bonner pursues the ball carrier well and tackles well in space. His coverage is consistent and is only going to get better at the next level once he gets coached up. 

Georgia Tech had to beat out quite a few schools to land the talented defensive back. Michigan State came with a late offer and his other offers included Arkansas, Wake Forest, Memphis, and Colorado. Getting a prospect from one of the top high schools in the state of Georgia is always a big win, especially when he is being pursued by others. 

The month of June has no doubt been a success for the Georgia Tech staff and getting to land so many prospects in a matter of weeks has to feel good. After coming into the month with zero commits, Georgia Tech is now in double digits and on the brink of a top 25 class in the country. 

