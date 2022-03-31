Del Alexander hired as Georgia Tech's new Wide Receivers Coach

Well, that certainly did not take long. After the departure of wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon earlier this week, Georgia Tech was in need of a new wide receivers coach. According to Matt Zenitz from on3 sports, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has hired former Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander as the new wide receivers coach for the Yellow Jackets.

This move does not come as much of a surprise. Alexander has worked with new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Chip Long at both Notre Dame and at Arizona State, where he was the tight ends coach. Alexander was also the wide receivers coach at Wisconsin from 2007 to 2011.

During his time with the Fighting Irish, Alexander coached wide receivers that have gone on to play in the NFL, such as Chase Claypool, Miles Boykin, and Equanimeous St. Brown. Alexander was not retained by new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

This is another coaching change for the Yellow Jackets and almost the entire offensive staff has changed, save for offensive line coach Brent Key. Collins is heading into a pivotal fourth season in Atlanta and he is hoping that these coaching changes can be proved fruitful.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Series Preview

Jim Chaney joining the Georgia Tech Football staff as an offensive analyst

Georgia Tech hands out three new 2023 offers

Georgia Tech in final three for Citadel grad transfer Hayden Brown