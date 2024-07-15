Every Georgia Tech Football Player's Rating In EA Sports College Football 25
We have finally arrived at the release of EA Sports College Football 25.
The game is now available to play for those who pre-ordered for early access. The full ratings for every player have now been revealed and that includes Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets might end up being one of the funnest teams to play with in the entire game with a dual-threat quarterback in Haynes King, an all-purpose back with speed in Jamal Haynes, and a fast wide receiver corps that includes Eric Singleton Jr, Malik Rutherford, and Christian Leary. The Yellow Jackets also have one of the best offensive lines in the country and one of the more dynamic playbooks in the game.
Here are the full ratings for each Georgia Tech player in the game.
Quarterback
Haynes King- 83
Zach Pyron- 77
Graham Knowles- 69
Aaron Philo- 68
Running Back
Jamal Haynes- 85
Trey Cooley- 79
Jamie Felix- 75
Evan Dickens- 70
Anthony Carrie- 68
Trelain Maddox- 65
Daylon Gordon- 58
Wide Receiver
Eric Singleton Jr- 85
Malik Rutherford- 80
Christian Leary- 78
Chase Lane- 74
Avery Boyd- 72
Abdul Janneh- 71
Isaiah Canion- 70
Trey Horne- 66
Zion Taylor- 64
Bailey Stockton- 60
Tight End
Brett Seither- 81
Josh Beetham- 75
Jackson Hawes- 75
Ryland Goede- 74
Jackson Long- 72
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson- 75
Ethan Mackenny- 73
Patrick Screws Jr- 70
Jordan Floyd- 68
Left Guard
Joe Fusile- 79
Brandon Best- 72
Jordan Brown- 56
Center
Weston Franklin- 78
Tana Alo-Tupuola- 67
Right Guard
Keylan Rutledge- 80
Benjamin Galloway- 68
Right Tackle
Jordan Williams- 76
Harrison Moore- 68
Jameson Riggs- 67
Defensive End
Romell Height- 85
Sylvain Yondjouen- 79
Makius Scott- 78
Kevin Harris- 77
Josh Robinson-75
Defensive Tackle
Jordan van den Berg- 78
Zeek Biggers- 77
Horace Lockett- 76
Shymeik Jones-70
Linebacker
Kyle Efford- 78
E.J. Lightsey- 76
Trenilyas Tatum-74
Nacari Ashley-72
Jackson Hamilton- 71
Jacob Cruz- 71
Jordan Boyd- 68
Tah'j Butler-65
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey- 83
Warren Burrell-78
Syeed Gibbs- 78
Rodney Shelly- 78
Omar Daniels- 77
Zachary Tobe- 75
Nico Dowdell-71
Safety
LaMiles Brooks- 80
Clayton Powell-Lee- 78
Taye Seymore- 71
Jayden Davis-69
Cedric Franklin- 66
Kicker/Punter
Aidan Birr- 75
David Shanahan- 73