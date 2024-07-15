All Yellow Jackets

Every Georgia Tech Football Player's Rating In EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College 25 Is Now Available to be played

Nov 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates after a touchdown with running back Jamal Haynes (11) against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
We have finally arrived at the release of EA Sports College Football 25.

The game is now available to play for those who pre-ordered for early access. The full ratings for every player have now been revealed and that includes Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets might end up being one of the funnest teams to play with in the entire game with a dual-threat quarterback in Haynes King, an all-purpose back with speed in Jamal Haynes, and a fast wide receiver corps that includes Eric Singleton Jr, Malik Rutherford, and Christian Leary. The Yellow Jackets also have one of the best offensive lines in the country and one of the more dynamic playbooks in the game.

Here are the full ratings for each Georgia Tech player in the game.

Quarterback

Haynes King- 83

Zach Pyron- 77

Graham Knowles- 69

Aaron Philo- 68

Running Back

Jamal Haynes- 85

Trey Cooley- 79

Jamie Felix- 75

Evan Dickens- 70

Anthony Carrie- 68

Trelain Maddox- 65

Daylon Gordon- 58

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton Jr- 85

Malik Rutherford- 80

Christian Leary- 78

Chase Lane- 74

Avery Boyd- 72

Abdul Janneh- 71

Isaiah Canion- 70

Trey Horne- 66

Zion Taylor- 64

Bailey Stockton- 60

Tight End

Brett Seither- 81

Josh Beetham- 75

Jackson Hawes- 75

Ryland Goede- 74

Jackson Long- 72

Left Tackle

Corey Robinson- 75

Ethan Mackenny- 73

Patrick Screws Jr- 70

Jordan Floyd- 68

Left Guard

Joe Fusile- 79

Brandon Best- 72

Jordan Brown- 56

Center

Weston Franklin- 78

Tana Alo-Tupuola- 67

Right Guard

Keylan Rutledge- 80

Benjamin Galloway- 68

Right Tackle

Jordan Williams- 76

Harrison Moore- 68

Jameson Riggs- 67

Defensive End

Romell Height- 85

Sylvain Yondjouen- 79

Makius Scott- 78

Kevin Harris- 77

Josh Robinson-75

Defensive Tackle

Jordan van den Berg- 78

Zeek Biggers- 77

Horace Lockett- 76

Shymeik Jones-70

Linebacker

Kyle Efford- 78

E.J. Lightsey- 76

Trenilyas Tatum-74

Nacari Ashley-72

Jackson Hamilton- 71

Jacob Cruz- 71

Jordan Boyd- 68

Tah'j Butler-65

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey- 83

Warren Burrell-78

Syeed Gibbs- 78

Rodney Shelly- 78

Omar Daniels- 77

Zachary Tobe- 75

Nico Dowdell-71

Safety

LaMiles Brooks- 80

Clayton Powell-Lee- 78

Taye Seymore- 71

Jayden Davis-69

Cedric Franklin- 66

Kicker/Punter

Aidan Birr- 75

David Shanahan- 73

