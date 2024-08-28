Everything From Running Back Jamal Haynes Ahead of Matchup vs Georgia State
Georgia Tech is coming off of a big win vs Florida State, but their attention has now shifted to the next team on their schedule which would be the Georgia State Panthers. It is going to be the first time these two programs have played each other and it will be the first game for new Georgia State head coach Dell McGee.
After practice on Wednesday, Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On how he is feeling heading into this game...
"I feel really good this week. Definitely coming off a pretty big game, pretty strong win. But like Coach said, we got to move our eyes forward and continue to look on to the plan and execute the plan, which is winning the ACC championship. So that's week by week, day by day, practice by practice."
2. On the uniquiness of this matchup...
"t's definitely an opportunity for this In -City State Championship. So I definitely think it's a big opportunity. I do know a lot of players over there. So I feel like there's a lot of similarities to the guys that we have on the offense and defense inside the ball, including special teams. So definitely a special opportunity and ready to go to work."
3. On the running back group...
"Really see the same thing every day. I mean, not the exact same thing every day, but the way coach pushes us to work hard and he is everybody to learn the offense as if they're starting back so anybody can get out there and put in the work and do exactly what they're told especially from doing it every day in practice so I feel comfortable and very confident in any guy that goes out there to execute the game plan."
4. On if they were comfortable with the pace of the game on Saturday...
"Comfortable, I could say yes, it was comfortable, but on the flip side it is, it's all a part of the game plan. Whoever Coach Buster Faulkner, whatever Coach Key has for our game plan, we're just going to go out there and execute it. Whether, it's go fast, fast pace, or rather it's go slow and control the clock."
5. On Jackson Hawes and the tight end groups ability to block...
"Very exciting. Last year, we definitely had two guys that was doing that exact same job, pulling, catching a ball from that tight -in position. So it was definitely a special opportunity for them to go in there and showcase their talents game one. Jackson Hawes specifically he had a hell of a game last week so we just want to build off that and keep going but it's definitely excited knowing that he can go in there and pull out those guys from the box."
6. On Jordan Brown and Corey Robinson at Left Tackle...
"I know there's like a little role there that they got going rather it be 50-50 splitting snaps or whatnot but me personally I'm fully confident I talk to both of them every day I'm fully confident in our left tackles. Rather, who gets in, rather who doesn't get in. Rather, I know they're both going to go in there and execute the job, especially with Coach Geep Wade coaching him."
7. On his viral clip of juking out the Florida State defensive players...
"I probably posted it about once or twice after that I deleted my Instagram. Yeah, trying to stay off social media. You know, Like Coach Key says, a win and the loss can be both distractions. So trying to keep the distractions out the way. Just stay focused. You don't want all the extra curricular distractions coming in. I mean, last year, we did a pretty good job a year before everybody knows about the past of Georgia Tech. You didn't really get all those comments after a big win or you really didn't get all the support that you need. So it'll be a lot of extracurricular people, extra people that come in, try to be in your year. Hey, y 'all are doing good, y 'all doing good, just blocking out the nonsense."
8. On being more efficient under Coach Faulkner in year two...
"Absolutely, more efficient and more comfortable inside the offense. You know, Coach Buster, he comes with a lot of formations, a lot of motions, a lot of shifts. So just being inside the office, your second it definitely makes you more comfortable to what you want to do and what you want to execute on game day."