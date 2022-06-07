One of Georgia Tech's best ever coaches is going to be on the college football hall of fame ballot

On Monday afternoon, the National Football Foundation announced the nominees that will be on the ballot for the 2023 college football hall of fame class. There were nine head coaches that were nominated and one of them is former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson.

Before he got to Georgia Tech, Johnson already had made his mark as one of the best coaches in the country. He was a great coach while at Georgia Southern from 1997-to 2001 and then got even better while he was the head coach at Navy from 2002 until 2007. Johnson arrived at Georgia Tech in 2008 with lots of skepticism, but he was to silence any critics rather quickly.

While at Georgia Tech, Johnson compiled an 82-60 record, including three ACC Championship game appearances. He was a three-time ACC coach of the year and also led the Yellow Jackets to nine bowl game appearances.

The vote will not be revealed until early in 2023, but it is an incredible honor for Johnson and he is very deserving of a spot.

