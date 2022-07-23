Georgia Tech 2023 Defensive back Target Quentin Ajiero Commits to Duke

Georgia Tech had a defensive back commitment come off of the board today and unfortunately for the football staff, it was not to them.

The Yellow Jackets had been thought to have been the favorite at one point for North Cobb cornerback Quentin Ajiero, but he chose the Duke Blue Devils today.

This is a recruiting loss that is going to sting Geoff Collins and his staff. Ajiero is a local three-star prospect that had promise and to lose him to an ACC opponent is going to hurt.

The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first cornerback commitment and after today, they are going to have to keep waiting. The recruiting class currently ranks 52nd overall over on 247 sports, while Duke ranks 26th. It should be noted however that Duke has 25 commitments and Georgia Tech has 12.

