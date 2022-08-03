Georgia Tech 2023 Offensive Line Target Benjamin Galloway Drops Top Five

Georgia Tech Football has picked up two commitments in the last two weeks with running back Javin Simpkins and cornerback L.J. Green and they are looking for more soon. One of their top targets left, Jacob Cruz, is announcing on Friday, and on Tuesday, Hillgrove offensive linemen Benjamin Galloway dropped his top five.

Georgia Tech made the cut for Galloway and they hope that he is another offensive line addition to the class. Tech already has commits from three offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class (Ethan Mackenny, Patrick Screws, and Elias Cloy) and Galloway would be a welcome addition.

The other schools listed in his top five include Maryland, Houston, Missouri, and South Florida. Keep an eye out and see when Galloway offers a potential commitment date. August is a dead period for recruiting, so Galloway could not visit Georgia Tech until September.

