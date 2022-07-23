Georgia Tech Baseball: Zach Maxwell Signs  With Cincinnati Reds

After being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds, former Georgia Tech pitcher Zach Maxwell has signed his contract with the team.

With Maxwell signing this contract, he is no longer able to return to Georgia Tech to finish out his college career. It was unlikely to happen, but with him singing on Friday it is official.

Maxwell had a good pre-draft process after a shaky 2022 season with Georgia Tech that allowed him to be drafted earlier than most thought. At 6-6 275 LBS and a good fastball, he has the tools to be a successful pitcher if he is coached and developed in the minor leagues.

Maxwell was one of eight players from Georgia Tech drafted in this year's draft, which was the most in the ACC and the fourth most in the nation.

I wish Zach the best of luck at the next level.

