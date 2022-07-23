Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Baseball: Zach Maxwell Signs  With Cincinnati Reds

Former Georgia Tech Pitcher Zach Maxwell signs his contract with the Cincinnati Reds

After being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds, former Georgia Tech pitcher Zach Maxwell has signed his contract with the team. 

With Maxwell signing this contract, he is no longer able to return to Georgia Tech to finish out his college career. It was unlikely to happen, but with him singing on Friday it is official. 

Maxwell had a good pre-draft process after a shaky 2022 season with Georgia Tech that allowed him to be drafted earlier than most thought. At 6-6 275 LBS and a good fastball, he has the tools to be a successful pitcher if he is coached and developed in the minor leagues. 

Maxwell was one of eight players from Georgia Tech drafted in this year's draft, which was the most in the ACC and the fourth most in the nation. 

I wish Zach the best of luck at the next level. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Baseball lands 2023 RHP/OF Michal Kaval

Georgia Tech Basketball is set to open the 2022/2023 season vs Utah in Ft. Myers Tip-Off

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 forward Dylan James

What Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins had to say at ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard is confident in the new offense

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith is excited about new additions to the running back and offensive line

Zamari Walton is confident things are turning around for Georgia Tech in 2022

Zach Maxwell
Football

Georgia Tech Baseball: Zach Maxwell Signs With Cincinnati Reds

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking Offenses the Yellow Jackets will face in 2022

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech Guard Miles Kelly
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball set to Open Season vs Utah in Fort Myers Tip-Off

By Jackson CaudellJul 22, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
2023 Prospect Dylan James
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2023 Top 100 player Dylan James

By Jackson CaudellJul 22, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
2023 Prospect Michal Kovala
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Lands 2023 RHP/OF Michal Kovala

By Jackson CaudellJul 22, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
Georgia Tech Defensive Back Zamari Walton
Football

Zamari Walton is Confident That Things Have Changed Ahead of the 2022 Season

By Jackson CaudellJul 21, 2022 6:44 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Football vs North Carolina
Football

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith is Excited About New Additions at Running Back and Offensive Line

By Jackson CaudellJul 21, 2022 6:06 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Leonard
Football

Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Leonard is Confident that he and Other Tight Ends will Make Plays in the New Offense

By Jackson CaudellJul 21, 2022 4:57 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins
Football

What Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins had to say at ACC Media Days

By Jackson CaudellJul 21, 2022 3:32 PM EDT