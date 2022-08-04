Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Basketball Lands 2022 Prospect Cyril Martynov

Georgia Tech Basketball added to their 2022 class with Cyril Martynov

Georgia Tech Basketball was the projected favorite for Cyril Martynov heading into today's commitment and the Yellow Jackets secured the commitment from the frontcourt player on Thursday. 

Martynov had narrowed his choices down to four schools, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Missouri being the other choices. He is reclassifying to the class of 2022, which was a welcome development for Georgia Tech, which is a team that needed more size. 

The class of 2022 for Georgia Tech also includes Freds Pauls Bagatskis and transfers Javon Franklin from South Alabama and Lance Terry from Gardner Webb. These guys will be competing to get on the court for head coach Josh Pastner in what the coaching staff hopes to be a bounce-back season. 

The class of 2023 currently holds one commitment, from four-star shooting guard Blue Cain, who has had an impressive summer

