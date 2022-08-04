Georgia Tech Basketball Lands 2022 Prospect Cyril Martynov

Georgia Tech Basketball was the projected favorite for Cyril Martynov heading into today's commitment and the Yellow Jackets secured the commitment from the frontcourt player on Thursday.

Martynov had narrowed his choices down to four schools, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Missouri being the other choices. He is reclassifying to the class of 2022, which was a welcome development for Georgia Tech, which is a team that needed more size.

The class of 2022 for Georgia Tech also includes Freds Pauls Bagatskis and transfers Javon Franklin from South Alabama and Lance Terry from Gardner Webb. These guys will be competing to get on the court for head coach Josh Pastner in what the coaching staff hopes to be a bounce-back season.

The class of 2023 currently holds one commitment, from four-star shooting guard Blue Cain, who has had an impressive summer.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Defensive Line Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Basketball target Cyril Martynov sets commitment date

Georgia Tech Baseball gets commitment from Buford 2024 RHP Nate Taylor

Georgia Tech 2023 Offensive line target Benjamin Galloway drops top five

Where is Georgia Tech Football in the CBS Sports 131?

Georgia Tech Football: Offensive line depth chart projections

2023 Georgia Tech athlete target Jacob Cruz sets commitment date

What are the Yellow Jackets getting with new commit L.J. Green?