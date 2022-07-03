Georgia Tech Football: 2023 Tight End Spencer Mermans Receives Offer

College Football is entering one of its "dead periods" after a busy month of June and things might get a bit quieter on the recruiting trail. Georgia Tech added quite a few prospects in June, but they are hoping to not stop there. The most recent offer from the Georgia Tech coaching staff went to a 2023 tight end named Spencer Mermans, who plays at Charlotte Country Day High School in North Carolina.

Just recently, Georgia Tech received its first commitment from a tight end when Newnan High School's Justyn Reid gave his commitment to Tech. Mermans has some similarities with Reid, especially their size. Both are 6-6 230 LBS players and can win matchups with that size. Georgia Tech is going to be deploying plenty of tight ends under new offensive coordinator Chip Long and will always be looking to add some to the roster.

This is not Merman's first power five offer. Wake Forest is also after the tight end and they could make it difficult for him to leave the state.

The Yellow Jackets are hoping to continue to add to the class with more commitments before the season ends and this is certainly a recruitment to keep an eye on this month.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Could Georgia Tech be a target for Big Ten expansion?

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the offensive lines in the ACC Coastal

Georgia Tech Football: Corey Robinson transfer profile

Georgia Tech Football: RJ Adams transfer profile