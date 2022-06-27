Georgia Tech Football: 2023 Wide Receiver Damare Franklin Receives Offer

Georgia Tech Football sent out an offer to an in-state receiver for 2023

Georgia Tech Football appears to be adding to the recruiting board at wide receiver. Damare Franklin is a 5-10 160 LBS wide receiver that plays at Veterans High School at Kathleen High School in Georgia. He was on an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech this past weekend and came away with an offer to play for the Yellow Jackets.

Franklin is a shifty wide receiver and one that can turn any catch into a big play. His ability to make defenders miss is what is so intriguing about him as a prospect and he can be a deep threat as well.

Georgia Tech is the first power five offer for Franklin, but it likely is not his last. Schools to keep an eye on in this recruitment are a pair of Sun Belt schools in Troy and South Alabama. Franklin has taken unofficial visits there and both have a strong interest in him.

Georgia Tech currently holds one commitment from a wide receiver in Norcross's Zion Taylor. Taylor's teammate, Nakai Poole, was a Georgia Tech target, but recently committed to Mississippi State.

Franklin would be a speedy addition to the Georgia Tech recruiting class and we will see where the recruitment goes from there.

