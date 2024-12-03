All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker For The Yellow Jackets

The Transfer Portal is open and there have been some players from Georgia Tech to enter the portal

Jackson Caudell

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) is hit while throwing by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Joshua Burnham (40) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The end of the college football regular season is here and next week, the transfer portal officially opens. Yesterday, Georgia Tech saw some players enter the portal and we are here to track every portal entry, pickup and everything else that comes with. Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest transfer portal news as it relates to Georgia Tech.

Transfer Departures and Announcements

Name

Position

New Destination

Christian Leary

WR

Western Michigan

Zach Pyron

QB

Leo Blackburn

WR

Corey Robinson

LT

Horace Lockett

DT

Incoming Transfers

Name

Position

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

