Georgia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker For The Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech WR transfer Christian Leary has committed to Western Michigan, his agency @bzsportsmgmt tells @mzenitz and I for @247Sports/@CBSSportsCFB.



A former 4-star recruit and Alabama signee, Leary caught 25 passes for 309 yards and 2 TDs in 2023 with Georgia Tech.… pic.twitter.com/nW5I7gWJlU