Georgia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker For The Yellow Jackets
The Transfer Portal is open and there have been some players from Georgia Tech to enter the portal
The end of the college football regular season is here and next week, the transfer portal officially opens. Yesterday, Georgia Tech saw some players enter the portal and we are here to track every portal entry, pickup and everything else that comes with. Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest transfer portal news as it relates to Georgia Tech.
Transfer Departures and Announcements
Name
Position
New Destination
Christian Leary
WR
Western Michigan
Zach Pyron
QB
Leo Blackburn
WR
Corey Robinson
LT
Horace Lockett
DT
Incoming Transfers
Name
Position
Published