Georgia Tech Football: Aaron Philo Finishes as Highest-Graded Quarterback In College Football In Week 13
Over the past two games, Georgia Tech has been working a two-quarterback system, with veteran Haynes King and true freshman Aaron Philo rotating in and out. This past week against NC State, it was Philo who saw the majority of the snaps and he did not disappoint.
While he has a lot of football ahead of him, Philo had the signature moment of his young career by leading Georgia Tech on a drive to take the lead with 22 seconds left. NC State got into position to try and win the game with a field goal, but it went wide left and the Yellow Jackets won. They will go into their rivalry game with Georgia on a two-game winning streak and a 7-4 record.
Philo finished the game 19-33 for 265 yards as well as 57 yards rushing.
How good was Philo? He finished as the highest graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country).
What was the message to the true freshman on the final drive? Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key went into detail in the post game press conference about what he told his quarterback:
"Let's go play. That's the thing about him. I mean, Aaron has such a, you know, he's a very focused young man. All right, but when it's time to go, we just, All right guys, let's go, let's go have some fun, let's go play. They're playing two man, they turned their backs to the quarterback and he saw it a couple times, was able to take off and pick up two real big plays with his feet there.
I can't remember that. Or I can't say that, one of the two, no. Brought him and he he gave it up on that last run and made plays with his feet in as well."
Here are the entire team PFF grades for Georgia Tech vs NC State.
Offense
1. QB Aaron Philo- 94.0 (53)
2. RT Jordan Williams- 75.2 (72)
3. OL Harrison Moore- 69.2 (32)
4. WR Bailey Stockton- 69.1 (49)
5. LT Ethan Mackenny- 68.7 (38)
6. LG Joe Fusile- 67.3 (40)
7. RG Keylan Rutledge- 66.0 (72)
8. WR Malik Rutherford- 62.5 (11)
9. RB Chad Alexander- 61.9 (18)
10. WR Eric Singleton- 60.8 (59)
11. TE Avery Boyd- 58.3 (9)
12. TE Ryland Goede- 58.0 (21)
13. TE Josh Beetham- 57.6 (5)
14. C Weston Franklin- 57.0 (72)
15. WR Abdul Janneh- 54.8 (17)
16. TE Jackson Hawes- 53.3 (53)
17. RB Jamal Haynes- 52.8 (54)
18. WR Chase Lane- 52.1 (49)
19. LT Corey Robinson- 51.8 (34)
20. QB Haynes King- 51.7 (19)
21. WR Isiah Canion- 47.8 (15)
Defense
1. LB Tah'j Butler- 82.1 (10)
2. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 80.7 (38)
3. DB Ahmari Harvey- 77.1 (46)
4. DE Romello Height- 75.9 (42)
5. LB Jackson Hamilton- 69.0 (30)
6. CB Zachary Tobe- 67.4 (25)
7. DT Jordan van den Berg- 66.6 (30)
8. DT Thomas Gore- 65.8 (25)
9. DB Omar Daniels- 64.7 (46)
10. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 63.7 (61)
11. DB Syeed Gibbs- 61.2 (23)
12. LB Kyle Efford- 60.4 (26)
13. DE Kevin Harris- 59.4 (19)
14. DB Rodney Shelley- 58.3 (58)
15. DT Jason Moore- 57.8 (8)
16. DE Josh Robinson- 56.9 (25)
17. LB E.J. Lightsey- 54.4 (18)
18. DT Zeek Biggers- 53.9 (32)
19. DE Sylvain Youndjouen- 53.6 (29)
20. DB LaMiles Brooks- 50.2 (53)
21. DT Makius Scott- 48.2 (27)
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections for the Yellow Jackets After Defeating NC State
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Open as 20.5 Point Underdogs vs Georgia Bulldogs in Rivalry Matchup