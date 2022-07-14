Georgia Tech Football: 2022 ACC Media Days Attendees Announced

Every college football fan knows the season is getting closer when it is time to start getting ready for media days.

The 2022 ACC Media Days will kick off on Thursday, July 21st and there will be representatives for each team in the conference, alongside the head coach. The players that have been chosen to represent Georgia Tech with head coach Geoff Collins this year are running back Dontae Smith, tight end Dylan Leonard, and defensive back Zamari Walton.

Each player is going to be interviewed while there, with Walton's being at 11:40 a.m, and then both Smith and Leonard will make their interview appearance at 3:00 p.m. Collins is going to be giving his interview in between those three guys, with his interview being at 2:05 p.m.

This will be a chance before the season for the players and Collins to field questions about how they feel about the direction of the program heading into 2022. There are a lot of new changes for Georgia Tech heading into the season and it will be interesting to see what is said about those changes while at media days.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Early Opponent Preview vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Early look ahead to Virginia Tech's offense

Georgia Tech Football: Early look ahead to Virginia Tech's defense

Georgia Tech Football: Joshua Nesbitt and Andrew Gardner selected for Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame