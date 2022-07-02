Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football: Corey Robinson Transfer Profile

Georgia Tech is hoping that Kansas transfer Corey Robinson can challenge for a starting job in 2022

Once the offseason hit, Georgia Tech made it a point to go out and get better and more talented along the offensive line. The coaching staff was patient with who they wanted and made sure to upgrade the talent in the room. One of the transfers that Georgia Tech Football is hoping will grow into a future impact lineman is Kansas transfer Corey Robinson, who is from the state of Georgia. He has the size and frame at 6-5 290 LBS to turn into a starting offensive tackle in the ACC with time and development. 

Robinson was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 and played at Roswell High School in Georgia. He decided to take his talents to Lawrenceville, Kansas, and try to get his way on the field for the Jayhawks. He did not get on the field during his single season at Kansas and decided to hit the transfer portal. 

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has been looking to keep in-state talent home and he could not pass up on another chance to land the talented offensive tackle. 

Of the four transfer linemen that Georgia Tech has taken this offseason, I think Robinson is the least likely to see the field. He is still raw in his development and it might take some time in the weight room and coaching up before he steps on the field. At worst, he will provide the Georgia Tech offensive line room with legitimate depth and be a player to watch either in 2023 or 2024. 

