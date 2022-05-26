The ACC announced kickoff times for the first few weeks, including big games for Georgia Tech

One of the most anticipated days of the offseason includes when the conferences announce kickoff times for the first few weeks of the season. Georgia Tech has some of its biggest games of the season during the early part of the season and now we know the kickoff times.

The season-opening game of the 2022 season will come against conference rival Clemson on Labor day night. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m and will be on ESPN.

During the second week of the season, Georgia Tech has a home game against Western Carolina and it will be at 7:00 p.m and can be seen on ESPN Plus. This should be the easiest win of the season for the Yellow Jackets.

In week three, Georgia Tech is welcoming Ole Miss for one of the biggest games of week three. The game will be broadcast to a national tv audience at 3:30 on ABC. Ole Miss will come into the season highly ranked and will be a contender in the SEC.

The other national TV game for Georgia Tech will be a Thursday night home game against Virginia. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m and will be on ESPN.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

2023 in-state linebacker Ashton Heflin sets official visit date to Georgia Tech

2024 four-star quarterback will visit Georgia Tech in June

Top 2023 wide receiver target Hilton Alexander has Georgia Tech in his final six schools

2023 running back Trey Cornist sets June visit date to Georgia Tech