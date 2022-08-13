Georgia Tech Football has made another move on their support staff today and added an experienced coach with SEC experience.

John Hevesy, the former Florida Gators, and Mississippi State offensive line coach, is going to join the Yellow Jackets as a consultant according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

This is another interesting addition to the Yellow Jackets support staff, as they hired Jim Chaney as an analyst this offseason after he had stints with Georgia and Tennessee as an offensive coordinator.

Hevesy has been coaching college football for a long time and it will be interesting to hear more about this role and what exactly he is going to be doing for the Yellow Jackets this season.

The offensive line is going to be a key part for the Georgia Tech football team this fall and Hevesy could be another voice to help get this position playing well.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech 2023 quarterback target Colin Houck commits to Mississippi State for baseball

Georgia Tech basketball offers 2024 prospect Devin Brafford

Tre Swilling makes NFL debut for Tennessee Titans

Everything offensive coordinator Chip Long had to say after Thursday's Practice

Charlie Thomas is excited about the new faces in the program and being a leader

Keion White was named to The Athletic's "Freaks list"

Myles Sims embracing the opportunity to compete for starting job

Georgia Tech's Luke Bartnicki signs contract with New York Mets