Georgia Tech Football Hires Former Florida Offensive Line Coach John Hevesy as a Consultant

Georgia Tech Football added John Hevesy to its support staff today

Georgia Tech Football has made another move on their support staff today and added an experienced coach with SEC experience. 

John Hevesy, the former Florida Gators, and Mississippi State offensive line coach, is going to join the Yellow Jackets as a consultant according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

This is another interesting addition to the Yellow Jackets support staff, as they hired Jim Chaney as an analyst this offseason after he had stints with Georgia and Tennessee as an offensive coordinator. 

Hevesy has been coaching college football for a long time and it will be interesting to hear more about this role and what exactly he is going to be doing for the Yellow Jackets this season. 

The offensive line is going to be a key part for the Georgia Tech football team this fall and Hevesy could be another voice to help get this position playing well. 

