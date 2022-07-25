Georgia Tech Football Lands Four-Star Running Back Javin Simpkins

Georgia Tech got their highest-rated commit of the 2023 recruiting class on Monday afternoon when four-star running back Javin Simpkins from Miami announced that he was committing to the Yellow Jackets.

Simpkins is an electric running back that was being heavily recruited by other programs. This is a really nice commitment that head coach Geoff Collins and running backs coach Mike Daniels deserve a lot of credit for.

Things seemed to be trending Georgia Tech's way in this recruitment for a bit and the commitment is great news. Simpkins will join Trey Cornist, who is the other running back committed to the Yellow Jackets currently.

He is not the biggest back at 5'9 183, but he is a good receiver out of the backfield and can make a big play happen at any given time. Pass blocking could be an issue in college, but his big-play ability is worth it.

Simpkins also had offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, and UCF. Going into South Florida and getting a good talent like this is a win for the coaching staff at Georgia Tech.

