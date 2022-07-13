Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Cornerback L.J. Green

Georgia Tech is looking to add some more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class and get their first cornerback in the class. They have one defensive back committed, Kamal Bonner from Colquitt County, but he is most likely going to play safety at the next level. They have sent offers out to some talented cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting class and they did so again on Tuesday.

The latest cornerback offer from Georgia Tech went out to L.J. Green, who plays at Montgomery Catholic Prep in Alabama. Green is a 6-1 165 LBS corner who has the length and athleticism to be an intriguing cornerback prospect with the proper coaching and development.

While Green's recruitment has not really blown up yet, he holds some offers from other top programs. Arkansas is one of them and the Razorbacks have already taken one corner prospect that the Yellow Jackets wanted in R.J. Johnson earlier this summer.

Florida State, Louisville, Memphis, and UCF are just some of the other schools that are after Green. That is a competitive group that Georgia Tech is going to look to come out ahead of.

