Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Three-Star Edge Jordan Mayer

Georgia Tech has another offer out to another talented edge player in the 2023 Recruiting Class

It has been no secret that Georgia Tech is looking to add talented edge players in the 2023 recruiting class and they are going to the northeast to do so. Jordan Mayer, who plays at Thomas Jefferson high school in Clairton, Pennsylvania, picked up an offer from head coach Geoff Collins and his staff.

While it is good that Georgia Tech offered Mayer, it could be too little, too late. The 247 Crystal Ball has Mayer going to Wisconsin right now and he has an official visit lined up with the Badgers for June. Another visit that Mayer has set up is with Cincinnati, who is coming off an appearance in the college football playoff.

Mayer holds plenty of other offers as well. Virginia Tech is his most recent, but Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Temple, Boston College, Rutgers, and West Virginia are also in pursuit. Mayer is a former Boston College commit and it is unclear the level of interest that he has in the Eagles still.

This will be a major uphill recruiting battle for Georgia Tech, but let's see how it all plays out over the summer.

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Content:

Georgia Tech Softball loses to Duke in ACC Quarterfinals

Georgia Tech Football offers in-state 2023 safety River Hanson

Georgia Tech Football offers 2023 offensive lineman Mason Myers

Georgia Tech Football offers Northern Colorado Transfer Joe Golden