Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Three-Star Edge Jordan Mayer

Georgia Tech has another offer out to another talented edge player in the 2023 Recruiting Class

It has been no secret that Georgia Tech is looking to add talented edge players in the 2023 recruiting class and they are going to the northeast to do so. Jordan Mayer, who plays at Thomas Jefferson high school in Clairton, Pennsylvania, picked up an offer from head coach Geoff Collins and his staff. 

While it is good that Georgia Tech offered Mayer, it could be too little, too late. The 247 Crystal Ball has Mayer going to Wisconsin right now and he has an official visit lined up with the Badgers for June. Another visit that Mayer has set up is with Cincinnati, who is coming off an appearance in the college football playoff. 

Mayer holds plenty of other offers as well. Virginia Tech is his most recent, but Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Temple, Boston College, Rutgers, and West Virginia are also in pursuit. Mayer is a former Boston College commit and it is unclear the level of interest that he has in the Eagles still. 

This will be a major uphill recruiting battle for Georgia Tech, but let's see how it all plays out over the summer. 

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Content:

Georgia Tech Softball loses to Duke in ACC Quarterfinals

Georgia Tech Football offers in-state 2023 safety River Hanson

Georgia Tech Football offers 2023 offensive lineman Mason Myers

Georgia Tech Football offers Northern Colorado Transfer Joe Golden 

Jordan Mayer
Football

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Three-Star Edge Jordan Mayer

By Jackson Caudell11 seconds ago
Kari Jackson
Football

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Linebacker Kari Jackson

By Jackson Caudell11 seconds ago
Josh Pastner
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2024 Guard Jahseem Felton

By Jackson Caudell11 seconds ago
Javon Franklin
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Adds South Alabama Transfer Javon Franklin

By Jackson Caudell17 hours ago
Joe Golden
Football

Georgia Tech Offers Northern Colorado Transfer Defensive End Joe Golden

By Jackson CaudellMay 13, 2022
River Hanson
Football

Georgia Tech Football Offers In-State 2023 Safety River Hanson

By Jackson CaudellMay 13, 2022
USATSI_9532372_168390170_lowres (1)
Football

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Offensive Lineman Mason Myers

By Jackson CaudellMay 13, 2022
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Loses to Duke in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

By Jackson CaudellMay 12, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: 5/12 Postseason Projections

By Jackson CaudellMay 12, 2022