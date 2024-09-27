Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Georgia Tech's Offense at the First Bye Week
Georgia Tech is off this week, but will be back at Bobby Dodd next Saturday to face Duke, who could be undefeated coming into the game next weekend.
The bye week, as long as its not too early, is a good time to look at how a team is performing and one way to do that is to look at PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades.
When looking at Georgia Tech's offense through the first five games of the season, some things stand out pretty clearly when watching the offense. Haynes King is having a very good season so far and the passing game and the pass blocking up front have been very good. Heading into the weekend, Georgia Tech is the only power four team in the country to have not given up a sack so far. On the other side, Georgia Tech is not running the ball as well as they did last year.
Here are the PFF grades for every Georgia Tech Offensive player at the bye week. Snap counts are in parentheses.
1. QB Haynes King- 90.3 (288)
2. QB Zach Pryon- 81.7 (22)
3. WR Chris Elko- 79.6 (11)
4. WR Malik Rutherford- 79.6 (192)
5. TE Avery Boyd- 79.5 (67)
6. QB Aaron Philo- 77.7 (10)
7. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 76.5 (233)
8. QB Brody Rhodes- 76.3 (3)
9. OL Harrison Moore- 72.5 (36)
10. OL Corey Robinson- 70.2 (112)
11. OL Weston Franklin- 70.2 (299)
12. OL Brandon Best- 69.6 (20)
13. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 69.2 (20)
14. OL Jordan Williams- 69.0 (302)
15. RB Trelain Maddox- 68.5 (43)
16. TE Jackson Hawes- 68.5 (231)
17. OL Benjamin Galloway- 67.7 (20)
18. WR Chase Lane- 67.7 (179)
19. RB Anthony Carrie- 67.5 (36)
20. WR Bailey Stockton- 66.4 (45)
21. RB Jamal Haynes- 66.4 (191)
22. OL Keylan Rutledge- 66.3 (302)
23.WR Abdul Janneh- 64.8 (39)
24. RB Chad Alexander- 64.6 (39)
25. TE Ryland Goede- 63.9 (75)
26. TE Luke Harpring- 63.8 (9)
27. TE Josh Beetham- 60.5 (73)
28. OL Joe Fusile- 59.0 (289)
29. WR Leo Blackburn- 57.8 (63)
30. WR Zion Taylor- 55.5 (18)
31. RB Daylon Gordon- 55.2 (4)
32. WR Isiah Canion- 50.0 (21)
33. OL Jordan Brown- 40.2 (209)