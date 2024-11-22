Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Last Night's Win vs NC State
It was a wild, chaotic finish in Atlanta last night. Georgia Tech seemed to be in control of the game with six minutes remaining, but NC State rallied quickly on offense. Georgia Tech was trailing with 1:30 left of their final home game of the season and were going to depend on true freshman quarterback Aaron Philo to lead the down the field to get the win vs the Wolfpack.
While he has his whole career ahead of him, Philo had the signature moment of his young career by leading Georgia Tech on a drive to take the lead with 22 seconds left. NC State got into position to try and win the game with a field goal, but it went wide left and the Yellow Jackets won. They will go into their rivalry game with Georgia on a two-game winning streak and a 7-4 record.
Georgia Tech was using its two quarterback system last night, much like they did against Miami. It was not quite as effective as it was against the Hurricanes, but it was a huge opportunity for Philo and he led the Yellow Jackets to victory.
So how did PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade the Yellow Jackets in their win yesterday? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Aaron Philo- 94.0 (53)
2. RT Jordan Williams- 75.2 (72)
3. OL Harrison Moore- 69.2 (32)
4. WR Bailey Stockton- 69.1 (49)
5. LT Ethan Mackenny- 68.7 (38)
6. LG Joe Fusile- 67.3 (40)
7. RG Keylan Rutledge- 66.0 (72)
8. WR Malik Rutherford- 62.5 (11)
9. RB Chad Alexander- 61.9 (18)
10. WR Eric Singleton- 60.8 (59)
11. TE Avery Boyd- 58.3 (9)
12. TE Ryland Goede- 58.0 (21)
13. TE Josh Beetham- 57.6 (5)
14. C Weston Franklin- 57.0 (72)
15. WR Abdul Janneh- 54.8 (17)
16. TE Jackson Hawes- 53.3 (53)
17. RB Jamal Haynes- 52.8 (54)
18. WR Chase Lane- 52.1 (49)
19. LT Corey Robinson- 51.8 (34)
20. QB Haynes King- 51.7 (19)
21. WR Isiah Canion- 47.8 (15)
Defense
1. LB Tah'j Butler- 82.1 (10)
2. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 80.7 (38)
3. DB Ahmari Harvey- 77.1 (46)
4. DE Romello Height- 75.9 (42)
5. LB Jackson Hamilton- 69.0 (30)
6. CB Zachary Tobe- 67.4 (25)
7. DT Jordan van den Berg- 66.6 (30)
8. DT Thomas Gore- 65.8 (25)
9. DB Omar Daniels- 64.7 (46)
10. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 63.7 (61)
11. DB Syeed Gibbs- 61.2 (23)
12. LB Kyle Efford- 60.4 (26)
13. DE Kevin Harris- 59.4 (19)
14. DB Rodney Shelley- 58.3 (58)
15. DT Jason Moore- 57.8 (8)
16. DE Josh Robinson- 56.9 (25)
17. LB E.J. Lightsey- 54.4 (18)
18. DT Zeek Biggers- 53.9 (32)
19. DE Sylvain Youndjouen- 53.6 (29)
20. DB LaMiles Brooks- 50.2 (53)
21. DT Makius Scott- 48.2 (27)
