Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From the 2024 Season

Who were the highest-graded players on the Yellow Jackets for the 2024 season?

Jackson Caudell

Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws the ball on the run against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws the ball on the run against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The 2024 season for Georgia Tech wrapped up with a loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl, but it was still a solid season for the Yellow Jackets. They finished above .500 for the second consecutive season, pulled off big wins vs Miami and Florida State, and head into 2025 with a lot of momentum and returning talent.

With the 2024 season now in the rearview, which Yellow Jackets earned the highest-grades on Pro Football Focus? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. QB Aaron Philo- 92.0 (117)

2. QB Haynes King- 85.4 (659)

3. WR Chris Elko- 78.8 (11)

4. TE Avery Boyd- 76.7 (156)

5. QB Brody Rhodes- 76.3 (3)

6. TE Luke Harpring- 75.5 (25)

7. WR Bailey Stockton- 74.1 (140)

8. WR Malik Rutherford- 72.4 (596)

9. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 72.0 (646)

10. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 69.9 (24)

11. OL Brandon Best- 69.7 (21)

12. OL Harrison Moore- 68.9 (184)

13. RB Trelain Maddox- 68.7 (43)

14. OL Benjamin Galloway- 67.7 (20)

15. OL Corey Robinson II- 67.7 (539)

16. RB Jamal Haynes- 66.4 (567)

17. OL Keylan Rutledge- 66.3 (904)

18. OL Jordan Williams- 65.1 (905)

19. OL Weston Franklin- 64.4 (898)

20. RB Anthony Carrie- 64.2 (87)

21. TE Jackson Hawes- 63.9 (563)

22. RB Chad Alexander- 62.9 (197)

23. WR Abdul Janneh- 62.7 (236)

24. RB Trey Cooley- 62.1 (20)

25. TE Ryland Goede- 60.0 (269)

26. WR Christian Leary- 59.4 (40)

27. OL Joe Fusile- 59.2 (783)

28. TE Josh Beetham- 59.2 (122)

29. WR Chase Lane- 58.6 (631)

30. WR Isiah Canion- 58.1 (131)

31. QB Zach Pyron- 57.9 (148)

32. OL Ethan Mackenny- 56.4 (176)

33. RB Daylon Gordon- 55.3 (4)

34. WR Leo Blackburn- 52.2 (67)

35. WR Zion Taylor- 51.6 (31)

36. OL Jordan Brown- 39.6 (209)

Defense

1. DT Jordan van den Berg- 77.3 (377)

2. CB Warren Burrell- 76.0 (564)

3. DT Thomas Gore- 74.3 (349)

4. DT Jason Moore- 74.0 (101)

5. DE Romello Height- 73.8 (485)

6. DL Shymeik Jones- 72.0 (14)

7. DB Rodney Shelley- 71.2 (442)

8. CB Ahmari Harvey- 70.2 (715)

9. LB Kyle Efford- 67.5 (435)

10. CB Zachary Tobe- 67.4 (170)

11. LB E.J. Lightsey- 65.5 (191)

12. DB Omar Daniels- 65.0 (485)

13. DB Christian Pritchett- 64.7 (16)

14. DT Zeek Biggers- 64.6 (414)

15. DB Jayden Davis- 64.5 (1)

16. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 64.0 (685)

17. LB Tah'j Butler- 63.4 (191)

18. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 63.1 (347)

19. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 61.9 (550)

20. DE Josh Robinson- 61.6 (367)

21. DE Amontrae Bradford- 61.2 (7)

22. DE Jordan Boyd- 60.7 (34)

23. DT Makius Scott- 60.6 (357)

24. DB Will Kiker- 60.0 (1)

25. DB Nehemiah Chandler- 56.5 (15)

26. LB Jacob Cruz- 55.4 (20)

27. DB Syeed Gibbs- 54.2 (343)

28. LB Jackson Hamilton- 54.0 (296)

29. DB Taye Seymore- 51.6 (401)

30. DE Kevin Harris- 50.3 (395)

31. DB LaMiles Brooks- 47.5 (386)

32. LB Austin Dean- 33.4 (16)

