Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From the 2024 Season
The 2024 season for Georgia Tech wrapped up with a loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl, but it was still a solid season for the Yellow Jackets. They finished above .500 for the second consecutive season, pulled off big wins vs Miami and Florida State, and head into 2025 with a lot of momentum and returning talent.
With the 2024 season now in the rearview, which Yellow Jackets earned the highest-grades on Pro Football Focus? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Aaron Philo- 92.0 (117)
2. QB Haynes King- 85.4 (659)
3. WR Chris Elko- 78.8 (11)
4. TE Avery Boyd- 76.7 (156)
5. QB Brody Rhodes- 76.3 (3)
6. TE Luke Harpring- 75.5 (25)
7. WR Bailey Stockton- 74.1 (140)
8. WR Malik Rutherford- 72.4 (596)
9. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 72.0 (646)
10. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 69.9 (24)
11. OL Brandon Best- 69.7 (21)
12. OL Harrison Moore- 68.9 (184)
13. RB Trelain Maddox- 68.7 (43)
14. OL Benjamin Galloway- 67.7 (20)
15. OL Corey Robinson II- 67.7 (539)
16. RB Jamal Haynes- 66.4 (567)
17. OL Keylan Rutledge- 66.3 (904)
18. OL Jordan Williams- 65.1 (905)
19. OL Weston Franklin- 64.4 (898)
20. RB Anthony Carrie- 64.2 (87)
21. TE Jackson Hawes- 63.9 (563)
22. RB Chad Alexander- 62.9 (197)
23. WR Abdul Janneh- 62.7 (236)
24. RB Trey Cooley- 62.1 (20)
25. TE Ryland Goede- 60.0 (269)
26. WR Christian Leary- 59.4 (40)
27. OL Joe Fusile- 59.2 (783)
28. TE Josh Beetham- 59.2 (122)
29. WR Chase Lane- 58.6 (631)
30. WR Isiah Canion- 58.1 (131)
31. QB Zach Pyron- 57.9 (148)
32. OL Ethan Mackenny- 56.4 (176)
33. RB Daylon Gordon- 55.3 (4)
34. WR Leo Blackburn- 52.2 (67)
35. WR Zion Taylor- 51.6 (31)
36. OL Jordan Brown- 39.6 (209)
Defense
1. DT Jordan van den Berg- 77.3 (377)
2. CB Warren Burrell- 76.0 (564)
3. DT Thomas Gore- 74.3 (349)
4. DT Jason Moore- 74.0 (101)
5. DE Romello Height- 73.8 (485)
6. DL Shymeik Jones- 72.0 (14)
7. DB Rodney Shelley- 71.2 (442)
8. CB Ahmari Harvey- 70.2 (715)
9. LB Kyle Efford- 67.5 (435)
10. CB Zachary Tobe- 67.4 (170)
11. LB E.J. Lightsey- 65.5 (191)
12. DB Omar Daniels- 65.0 (485)
13. DB Christian Pritchett- 64.7 (16)
14. DT Zeek Biggers- 64.6 (414)
15. DB Jayden Davis- 64.5 (1)
16. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 64.0 (685)
17. LB Tah'j Butler- 63.4 (191)
18. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 63.1 (347)
19. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 61.9 (550)
20. DE Josh Robinson- 61.6 (367)
21. DE Amontrae Bradford- 61.2 (7)
22. DE Jordan Boyd- 60.7 (34)
23. DT Makius Scott- 60.6 (357)
24. DB Will Kiker- 60.0 (1)
25. DB Nehemiah Chandler- 56.5 (15)
26. LB Jacob Cruz- 55.4 (20)
27. DB Syeed Gibbs- 54.2 (343)
28. LB Jackson Hamilton- 54.0 (296)
29. DB Taye Seymore- 51.6 (401)
30. DE Kevin Harris- 50.3 (395)
31. DB LaMiles Brooks- 47.5 (386)
32. LB Austin Dean- 33.4 (16)
