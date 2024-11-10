Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Win Over Miami
Georgia Tech scored one of the biggest upsets of the season yesterday when they defeated No. 4 Miami and ended their unbeaten season. The win gave Georgia Tech its first over a top five opponent since 2009 and made the Yellow Jackets bowl eligible for the second straight year, the first time that has happened since 2013-2014.
The offense went with a run heavy approach and they continiously had Miami out of position. Georgia Tech played both Haynes King and Aaron Philo in the game and had success with them both. While running back Jamal Hayes left the game early, Georgia Tech maintained their success on the ground, especially with King running the ball.
The defense was going against one of the best in the country and made stops when it mattered most. They held Miami to 3-10 on third down and 1-4 on fourth down. Miami was the top third down team in the country coming into the game, but Georgia Tech was able to stop them on those critical downs.
So who were the highest-graded players for the Yellow Jackets yesterday on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. Jamal Haynes- 84.5 (5)
2. LT Corey Robinson- 82.9 (32)
3. TE Jackson Hawes- 82.9 (53)
4. WR Bailey Stockton- 80.6 (5)
5. QB Aaron Philo- 78.8 (17)
6. QB Haynes King- 75.0 (48)
7. TE Ryland Goede- 73.6 (29)
8. OL Harrison Moore- 72.4 (17)
9. RT Jordan Williams- 70.4 (64)
10. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 68.9 (40)
11. WR Abdul Janneh- 67.7 (25)
12. RG Keylan Rutledge- 63.9 (64)
13. WR Malik Rutherford- 63.4 (49)
14. RB Chad Alexander- 61.9 (20)
15. WR Chase Lane- 61.1 (36)
16. RB Trey Cooley- 61.0 (20)
17. LG Joe Fusile- 60.6 (46)
18. TE Avery Boyd- 58.5 (5)
19. WR Isiah Canion- 58.4 (13)
20. C Weston Franklin- 58.2 (64)
21. TE Josh Beetham- 58.2 (1)
22. LT Ethan Mackenny- 55.3 (32)
23. RB Anthony Carrie- 48.4 (18)
Defense
1. LB Kyle Efford- 75.0 (32)
2. LB E. J. Lightsey- 71.8 (27)
3. CB Zachary Tobe- 71.7 (16)
4. DT Thomas Gore- 69.4 (33)
5. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 68.3 (45)
6. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 66.4 (33)
7. LB Jackson Hamilton- 66.3 (32)
8. DB Omar Daniels- 65.9 (33)
9. DT Zeek Biggers- 63.4 (37)
10. DT Jordan van den Berg- 60,9 (32)
11. DB Rodney Shelly- 59.1 (65)
12. DE Romello Height- 58.5 (41)
13. DB LaMiles Brooks- 53.9 (49)
14. DT Makius Scott- 51.7 (26)
15. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 49.4 (65)
16. DB Ahmari Harvey- 49.4 (59)
17. DE Josh Robinson- 47.3 (29)
18. DE Kevin Harris- 35.5 (31)
19. DB Taye Seymore- 33.9 (40)
20. LB Tah'j Butler- 30.2 (2)
