Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts vs Notre Dame
It was a tough day for Georgia Tech against No. 12 Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets were shorthanded, but they got handled by Notre Dame yesterday and their defense.
The running game could not get going at any point yesterday for the Yellow Jackets and the special teams play just keeps getting worse. In yesterday's game alone, Georgia Tech had a blocked field goal, and a mishandled snap on another field goal, and they allowed Notre Dame to execute a fake field goal and a fake punt. The miscues on special teams are getting embarrassing for Brent Key's team and they have to find a way to get them fixed or they are going to have a hard time finding that sixth win to get bowl eligibility.
Zach Pyron got the start for Georgia Tech and it was an up-and-down game for him. He did not have any help from the No. 1 rushing offense in the ACC, but he also made some mistakes in this game and he does not have the same effectiveness as Haynes King does in the ground game.
Speaking of the Georgia Tech run game, it was dismal and what we have learned about this offense is that if they can't run the ball, they are not going to have a good chance at winning. In every loss prior to this (Syracuse and Louisville), Georgia Tech has not been able to get things going on the ground. Jamal Haynes was playing his best football coming into the game, but give Notre Dame a lot of credit for not letting him get going. He finished with eight carries for 15 yards. Chad Alexander had five carries for 19 carries and Pyron finished with 13 carries for 45 yards. He threw for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, one of which ended up being a pick-six.
The offense scored on their second drive and on their last drive. Everything in between was pretty ugly and that was not out of the realm of possibility considering the caliber of defense they were playing. Notre Dame limited Georgia Tech to 333 yards and five yards per play. They got two sacks against Georgia Tech today and four tackles for loss. They did a good job of bottling up the offense today, especially after Georgia Tech took an early lead.
The Georgia Tech defense played well at times, giving up only 24 points in the game. Notre Dame gained 385 yards on 69 plays, averaging 5.6 yards per play. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard finished 20-29 for 203 yards and also rushed for 51 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
So how did the Yellow Jackets grade out at Pro Football Focus for the game? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. RT Jordan Williams- 77.9 (67)
2. LT Corey Robinson- 68.1 (67)
3. RB Chad Alexander- 64.6 (33)
4. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 64.1 (57)
5. WR Bailey Stockton- 63.7 (11)
6. RG Keylan Rutledge- 63.3 (67)
7. WR Abdul Janneh- 62.2 (29)
8. WR Malik Rutherford- 60.6 (49)
9. TE Jackson Hawes- 60.4 (33)
10. TE Avery Boyd- 60.2 (8)
11. C Tana Alo-Tupuola- 60.0 (1)
12. LT Harrison Moore- 58.6 (6)
13. C Weston Franklin- 56.9 (66)
14. WR Isiah Canion- 59.2 (10)
15. WR Chase Lane- 53.5 (61)
16. LG Joe Fusile- 53.2 (68)
17. QB Zach Pyron- 52.9 (67)
18. RB Jamal Haynes- 52.9 (38)
Defense
1. DT Zeek Biggers- 72.7 (35)
2. DB Omar Daniels- 72.1 (32)
3. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 71.2 (45)
4. DB Warren Burrell- 70.7 (63)
5. DT Jason Moore- 67.7 (13)
6. DT Thomas Gore- 68.7 (17)
7. LB E.J. Lightsey- 67.5 (30)
8. LB Jackson Hamilton- 67.3 (26)
9. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 67.0 (53)
10. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 65.1 (39)
11. DB Zachary Tobe- 64.0 (4)
12. DT Makius Scott- 63.0 (30)
13. DT Jordan van den Berg- 61.8 (35)
14. DB LaMiles Brooks- 61.0 (29)
15. DE Jordan Boyd- 60.0 (1)
16. DE Josh Robinson- 60.0 (23)
17. DE Romello Height- 59.6 (36)
18. DB Syeed Gibbs- 58.6 (39)
19. DB Ahmari Harvey- 58.0 (67)
20. DE Kevin Harris- 56.6 (35)
21. LB Tah'j Butler- 55.6 (33)
22. DB Taye Seymore- 39.3 (52)