Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades for Each Unit On The Offense Against Miami

The offense for Georgia Tech was not doing well before the injury to starting quarterback Zach Pyron, but it really cratered when he left.

Zach Gibson took over and despite getting a touchdown, the offense did next to nothing in meaningful game time.

The running game took a step back after last week's strong performance. Dontae Smith had over 80 yards last week but failed to even reach 30 in this game. Pyron was the leading rusher for the Yellow Jackets in the game and neither Hassan Hall nor Jamie Felix could muster anything on the ground.

The Yellow Jackets were going against a Miami defense that was susceptible to giving up big plays, but it was hard for the offense to find any. Nate McCollum's touchdown before the end of the first half and his 42-yard catch in the second half were the only big plays the offense had all afternoon.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) does a solid job of grading each player in every game and the grades are out for Georgia Tech's offense.

How did each individual unit look?

Quarterback

Zach Pyron left the game against Miami with a shoulder injury Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pyron got the majority of the snaps against the Miami defense before being knocked out, but the grades in the game were not great before that.

PFF had Pyron's final grade as 52.5 and his passing grade was 45.1. Those are not great numbers and showed how he was struggling against the Miami defense before being injured. He received a 64.6 grade for his rushing.

Gibson finished with a better overall grade of 64.4, but that needs some context. Gibson led two drives at the end of the game that did pick up some yards and one resulted in a touchdown, but the score was already 35-7 and Miami was playing soft on defense.

Either way, it was not an impressive showing from either quarterback, but the offense operated far better with Pyron being the guy. Hopefully, his injury is not serious and he can play going forward because the young quarterback has shown flashes of upside these last three weeks.

Running Back

Georgia Tech running back Jamie Felix runs the ball against the Miami defense Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This was a day to forget for the Georgia Tech running backs.

For the position, Smith led the way in terms of yardage with 29 yards on five carries. He was not the highest-graded runner on PFF, however.

The highest-graded running back in yesterday's game was actually true freshman Jamie Felix. Felix finished the game with a 63.9 grade, which was the sixth-best on the entire offense. Felix played 25 total snaps and finished the game with 20 yards on four carries.

Dontae Smith finished with a 60.1 grade and Hassan Hall finished with a 53.5.

It was not a great day for the running backs and hopefully, they can bounce back against North Carolina on Saturday.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Nate McCollum was the highest-graded player on the Yellow Jackets' offense on Saturday Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

McCollum was not only the highest-graded wide receiver or tight end, he was the highest-graded player on the entire offense.

He finished the game with a 77.7 grade, which is a good grade. Malik Rutherford played 30 snaps and got a 67 grade, which was second among the receivers.

Leo Blackburn and Malachi Carter played more snaps than either McCollum or Rutherford but had significantly worse grades. Blackburn had a 53.9 grade and Carter had a 53.6.

Outside of McCollum, no other receiver had more than 33 yards (Rutherford). That has been a theme this year and McCollum is the only guy the Yellow Jackets can consistently count on.

As far as tight ends go, Dylan Leonard led the position with snaps, playing 52 total snaps. Peje' Harris played 21 snaps and Luke Benson played 8.

It was not a spectacular day for the tight ends though. Leonard had the second-lowest grade on the offense with a 42.7 and did not record a catch on Saturday. Harris had a 59.3 grade and Benson had a 71.5 grade.

The tight ends have been disappointing this year and Saturday was not a great day for any of them.

Offensive line

Georgia Tech's offensive line gave up nine tackles for loss and gave up two sacks and the PFF grades were not great.

Weston Franklin played 73 snaps on Saturday and finished with the highest grade on the offensive line with a 66.3. Pierce Quick had a 61.4, Jordan Williams had a 60.7, Jakiah Leftwich had a 57.4, and Corey Robinson II had the lowest grade on the offense with a 42.8.

This was not the worst game this unit has played, but it was not great. North Carolina does not have an imposing defensive front and this offensive line is going to need to play considerably better in the last two games.

