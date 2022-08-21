Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Saturday Results From Yellow Jackets Commits

This weekend of high school football action in Georgia came to a conclusion on Saturday with some of the biggest games and Georgia Tech had guys in action. Yesterday, we recapped the results from the games on Friday, now its time to break down how the games yesterday went.

Tight end commit Justyn Reid and linebacker commit Ashton Heflin was in action for Newnan but lost a tough game to Sandy Creek 38-27. Sandy Creek is one of the top teams in the state of Georgia and Yellow Jackets linebacker target Marcellius Pulliam plays for them.

Linebacker commit Kamal Bonner and Colquitt County got a big win over Deerfield Beach, FL on Saturday by a score of 35-0

Wide receiver commit Zion Taylor and high school football powerhouse Norcross lost their game to Brookwood 28-24. Brookwood is one of the top teams in the state this season.

Defensive end commit Zachariah Keith and Douglas County got a blowout win 52-13 over Lithia Springs

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Jordan Mason leads 49ers in rushing en route to preseason victory

Three most likely All-ACC Candidates on offense for Georgia Tech

Three most likely All-ACC candidates on defense for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Baseball lands 2025 commitment from OF/LHP William Cole Johnson

How did Georgia Tech commits perform in their games on Friday?

Jeff Sims is not shying away from having more responsibility as a playmaker

Zach Gibson is ready for the opportunities that Georgia Tech will bring

Quarterbacks Coach Chris Weinke praises Jeff Sims' growth and leadership

Everything linebackers coach Jason Semore said after Thursday's practice

Everything Wide Receivers coach Del Alexander said after Wednesday's practice