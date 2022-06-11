Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Gets a Big Commitment from Norcross Wide Receiver Zion Taylor

Georgia Tech added a future piece to their offense with the commitment of Zion Taylor

Georgia Tech added to their recruiting momentum tonight with the commitment of Norcross three-star wide receiver Zion Taylor. I think that Taylor is an underrated recruit in this cycle and someone that is going to make an impact when he arrives on campus and this is a huge win for head coach Geoff Collins and his coaching staff to land Taylor. 

Georgia Tech had to beat out some other top programs to secure his commitment. Pitt, an ACC Coastal rival, and Utah, fresh off of a Pac-12 championship, were two of the programs that the Yellow Jackets had to get the edge over. 

Norcross has repeatedly put out top recruits that make big contributions at the college level and Taylor is going to be the next guy. I think this is a really nice win on the recruiting trail and a possible good sign of things to come for the rest of this weekend for Georgia Tech Football. 

