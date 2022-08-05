Georgia Tech Gets Commitment from 2023 Athlete Jacob Cruz

Georgia Tech got one of their top athlete targets for the 2023 class with Jacob Cruz of North Cobb Christian committing to the Yellow Jackets just shortly ago.

At 6-5 225 LBS, Cruz could be an effective pass rusher at the next level but could play other positions as well. The biggest thing that Georgia Tech needs to worry about is getting him in the class and then figuring out the rest.

It came down to Georgia Tech or Virginia and the Yellow Jackets found a way to beat their conference rival out for a talented player. Cruz visited both schools over the summer.

I think Cruz's future is going to be on the defensive side of the football, but he is a talented enough athlete to play a position like tight end.

This was a recruitment that Georgia Tech needed to get and that is what they did.

Fall camp begins today for the Yellow Jackets.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Basketball lands 2022 prospect Cyril Martynov

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Linebacker Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

Georgia Tech Football: Defensive Line Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Basketball target Cyril Martynov sets commitment date

Georgia Tech Baseball gets commitment from Buford 2024 RHP Nate Taylor

Georgia Tech 2023 Offensive line target Benjamin Galloway drops top five

Where is Georgia Tech Football in the CBS Sports 131?