Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment from 2023 Athlete Jacob Cruz

Georgia Tech got their 15th commit of the 2023 cycle with Jacob Cruz

Georgia Tech got one of their top athlete targets for the 2023 class with Jacob Cruz of North Cobb Christian committing to the Yellow Jackets just shortly ago. 

At 6-5 225 LBS, Cruz could be an effective pass rusher at the next level but could play other positions as well. The biggest thing that Georgia Tech needs to worry about is getting him in the class and then figuring out the rest. 

It came down to Georgia Tech or Virginia and the Yellow Jackets found a way to beat their conference rival out for a talented player. Cruz visited both schools over the summer. 

I think Cruz's future is going to be on the defensive side of the football, but he is a talented enough athlete to play a position like tight end. 

This was a recruitment that Georgia Tech needed to get and that is what they did. 

Fall camp begins today for the Yellow Jackets. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Basketball lands 2022 prospect Cyril Martynov

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Linebacker Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

Georgia Tech Football: Defensive Line Depth Chart Projections

Georgia Tech Basketball target Cyril Martynov sets commitment date

Georgia Tech Baseball gets commitment from Buford 2024 RHP Nate Taylor

Georgia Tech 2023 Offensive line target Benjamin Galloway drops top five

Where is Georgia Tech Football in the CBS Sports 131?

Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment from 2023 Athlete Jacob Cruz

By Jackson Caudell45 seconds ago
Georgia Tech 2025 Prospect Wesley Bass
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Lands 2025 OF Wesley Bass

By Jackson Caudell3 hours ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Final Two-Deep Depth Chart Projections for Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell3 hours ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley
Football

Three Biggest Questions for Georgia Tech's Defense as Fall Camp Begins

By Jackson Caudell18 hours ago
Georgia Tech Quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Three Questions For Georgia Tech's Offense as Fall Camp Starts

By Jackson Caudell20 hours ago
Georgia Tech Defensive Back Myles Sims
Football

Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

By Jackson Caudell23 hours ago
Georgia Tech Basketball Prospect Cyril Martynov
Football

Georgia Tech Basketball Lands 2022 Prospect Cyril Martynov

By Jackson CaudellAug 4, 2022 1:38 PM EDT
Georgia Tech Linebacker Charlie Thomas
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Linebacker Depth Chart Projections

By Jackson CaudellAug 4, 2022 11:15 AM EDT
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech 2023 Offensive Line Target Benjamin Galloway Drops Top Five

By Jackson CaudellAug 3, 2022 11:00 AM EDT