Georgia Tech Has Contacted ASU Transfer Romello White

Arizona State forward Romello White is one of the biggest names remaining in the NCAA transfer portal.

White, an Atlanta native, has been in contact with Georgia Tech, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

White has stated to the media he “prefers to go closer to home.” The death of his grandmother, with whom he was close with, hit him hard late in the season.

In April, White declared for the NBA Draft but left the option open to return back to college ball. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound standout indicated he'd use the pre-draft process to receive feedback from pro scouts.

Earlier this week, the junior entered his name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer with a 'do not contact tag on it' - signifying he has a destination in mind.

White appeared in 30 games for the Sun Devils last season and averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 56.9% from the field. He hit double figures in points 16 times throughout the year. He had season bests of 19 points coming against Colorado and UL Lafayette. He tallied his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds against the Georgia Bulldogs.

He played three years at ASU and started 92 out of 95 games - the most starts of any other Sun Devil during that stretch. Before playing his first game in Tempe, White used a year to focus on academics.

White is eligible to play right away and has one year of eligibility remaining. He has until June 15 to withdraw his name from the NBA's early entrant list.

