Georgia Tech In The NFL: How Did Former Yellow Jackets Do In Week Eight?

It was a busy week eight around the NFL and some former Georgia Tech stars were a part of some of the weekend's biggest games.

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Jeremiah Attaochu signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this week. Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech also added to its list of current NFL players when former linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Attaochu was drafted by the Chargers back in 2014 after posting 31.5 sacks during his time in Atlanta.

So how did each former Yellow Jacket do in Week eight?

1. Shaq Mason- Mason had his best game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night. He posted an overall grade of 79 on PFF (Pro Football Focus) and a 90.1 pass-blocking grade. The Buccaneers lost the game, however.

2. Pressley Harvin had a solid day punting for the Steelers against the Philadelphia Eagles, punting four times for an average of 45 yards per punt.

3. Tyler Davis played three total snaps in Green Bay's loss to Buffalo.

4. Long-snapper Jack Coco is still the starting long-snapper for the Packers.

5. Tariq Carpenter did not see any snaps for the Packers in the loss to the Bills.

6. Jalen Camp was elevated to the Texans 53-man roster on Sunday but did not see any action against the Titans.

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Jalen Camp was elevated to the Houston Texans 53-man roster this week. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

7. Adam Gotsis did not suit up for the Jaguars in their game overseas in London against the Jaguars.

8. Darren Waller did not play for the Raiders this week as he is still working to come back from a hamstring injury.

9. Harrison Butker and the Chiefs were on their bye week.

10. Jordan Mason did not see any snaps for the San Francisco 49ers. Mason is going to be stuck behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell when he comes back from injury, so it is hard to envision Mason getting many carries anytime soon barring injury to another back on the roster.

11. Juanyeh Thomas is still on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

