Georgia Tech Lands Three-Star Offensive Lineman Patrick Screws

This will make the third straight weekend for Georgia Tech Football landing a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. After landing two in-state offensive linemen in the past two weeks with Ethan Mackenny and Elias Cloy, Georgia Tech got another big addition tonight with Patrick Screws from Eufaula, AL.

Screws was on his official visit to The Flats this weekend and it appears to have gone well enough for him to make a commitment to the program. At 6-6 315 LBS, Screws is a mauler up front and plays with physicality. His footwork is solid and he is not going to lose many battles with a defender once he gets his hands on him.

Georgia Tech had to beat out a couple of tough SEC programs for Screws. He had offers from Georgia and Kentucky and both programs are known for developing offensive linemen and getting them to the NFL. This is a nice win for the Yellow Jackets by getting Screws to commit.

With Screws being the only official visitor this weekend, it might be a quiet weekend compared to last weekend in terms of commitments. However, after entering June with zero commits, Georgia Tech has now hit double digits.

It has been a good couple of weeks for head coach Geoff Collins and the coaching staff. We'll see if they can keep the momentum rolling throughout the month.

