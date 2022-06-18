Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Florida State Commit Darren Lawrence

Georgia Tech sent out another offer to a talented 2023 wide receiver from Florida

Georgia Tech has had a busy month of June with recruiting and they are still rolling. The Yellow Jackets sent out an offer yesterday to three-star wide receiver prospect Darren Lawrence, who is currently committed to Florida State. 

Lawrence is an intriguing wide receiver prospect at 6-2 190 LBS and he would bring instant athleticism to Georgia Tech if they could secure the flip. Right now, that seems like a bit of a long shot, because Lawrence has been committed to the Seminoles since May. However, Georgia Tech is coming off of a good recruiting weekend and has some momentum. Kenyatta Watson is probably going to key in this recruitment.

Georgia Tech has one wide receiver currently committed in the 2023 class and that is in-state wide receiver, Zion Taylor

Last weekend, Tech secured seven commitments from high school prospects and the 2023 recruiting class is now at nine commits. Georgia Tech came into the month of June with zero commitments and little momentum, but now are growing their class and hope to add to it before the season starts. 

The next step will be to get Lawrence on campus for a visit. If Georgia Tech can manage that, they might have a chance. Until then, this feels like a bit of a longshot. 

