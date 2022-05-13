Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Offensive Lineman Mason Myers

It has been a busy few weeks on the recruiting trail for Georgia Tech Football, as they are out looking for some talented prospects to offer for the 2023 recruiting class. The Yellow Jackets are still searching for their first commitment to the 2023 recruiting class, but are hoping that their fortune changes this summer.

The latest offer comes to an offensive lineman out of Moody, Alabama named Mason Myers. Myers is a 6-5 265 LBS offensive tackle that also happens to be a multi-sport athlete. He is a bit of a project but could be an impact player down the line with some coaching up.

Georgia Tech is the only power-five offer for Myers right now, but that list could grow. The coaching staff is ahead of everyone else with an offer and that could prove to be a factor.

