Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Khalifa Keith

Georgia Tech sent an offer to Alabama Running back Khalifa Keith for the class of 2023

Georgia Tech expanded their running back recruiting board for the 2023 recruiting class this week when they sent out an offer to Alabama running back Khalifa Keith. Keith has been a rising prospect in this upcoming recruiting class and one that Georgia Tech will be after in the coming months.

Keith is a big, physical running back at 6-2 217 LBS and is getting more attention as the summer goes on. He is an every-down back that gets stronger as the game goes on and would fit well in the new Georgia Tech offense.

One of the latest offers to come for Keith is from ACC rival Florida State and Keith is on an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. This is shaping up to be a recruitment that could stretch into the summer and Georgia Tech is going to be in a battle.

