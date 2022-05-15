Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Tight End Anthony Miller

Duluth High School has one of the most intriguing tight end prospects in the state of Georgia and he received an offer from Georgia Tech this week. Anthony Miller is a 6-5 235 LBS tight end that is starting to get noticed by more schools across the country.

Being in a talent-rich state like Georgia can mean some prospects can fly under the radar and that is certainly the case with Miller. He is an athletic tight end that can catch the ball and run with it after and he can make an impact in the passing game. He has a huge frame and is still growing into it, which is why he will be getting noticed by more schools. A few days ago, Georgia Tech officially offered Miller.

Other offers for Miller include Duke, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Pitt, Minnesota, and UCF. That is going to be some stiff competition for the tight end and Georgia Tech is going to have to work hard to keep the in-state product home. Look for head coach Geoff Collins to try and get Miller on campus this summer.

