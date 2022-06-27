Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Defensive Back Kyan McDonald After Visit

A handful of prospects made their way to Georgia Tech this past weekend from the state of Washington and offers were handed out. One of the prospects was a 2024 defensive back named Kyan McDonald. McDonald is a 5-10 175 LBS prospect that plays at O'Dea High School in Seattle and his visit to The Flats appeared to go well.

McDonald has had a great summer and spring and has received several offers in the process. Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona, and Cal are some of the schools that have offered the talented 2024 defender. That is an impressive list of some of the top schools not only on the west coast but around.

The month of June is winding down and the recruiting dead period is coming up for most of the month of July. The 2023 recruiting class has shaped up nicely this month for Georgia Tech Football and that has allowed them to have time for some visitors from next year's recruiting cycle.

All of the prospects that visited from Washington this weekend are talented and should be high on the board for Georiga Tech in 2024.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Basketball hosts five-star forward Airious Bailey for a visit

Georgia Tech Football: 2024 four-star tight end offered after a visit

Georgia Tech Football: 2024 four-star cornerback offered after a visit

Georgia Tech Football: 2023 linebacker Tshiama has an unofficial visit with Yellow Jackets