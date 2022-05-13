Georgia Tech Offers Northern Colorado Transfer Defensive End Joe Golden

Georgia Tech Football is still trying to add to the defensive line and recently offered a small school transfer

After Wyoming defensive end Solomon Byrd de-committed from Georgia Tech Football this week, it was clear that the Yellow Jackets were going to have to keep looking in the portal for some instant impact players. Georgia Tech is missing their top two edge rushers from last season and needs new bodies upfront to provide pressure.

The most recent offer that Georgia Tech has sent out is to Northern Colorado defensive end transfer Joe Golden. Golden had 42 tackles, three sacks, and seven tackles for loss last season. He is a bigger-bodied defensive lineman at 6-6 280 LBS and at the very least could add depth up-front for the Yellow Jackets.

Just because he did not play at a big-time school, does not mean that Golden can't play at the highest level of college football. There would be an adjustment period for sure, but don't be dismissive of him just because he comes from Northern Colorado. In all likelihood, Golden would come in and compete with the other defensive lineman on the roster and at the very least provide depth.

Georgia Tech is the only power-five offer for the defensive lineman so far.

