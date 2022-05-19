Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Picks up another Defensive Back Transfer with Maryland's Kenny Bennett

Georgia Tech adds their fifth defensive back transfer with the addition of Kenny Bennett

Stop me if you have heard this before recently, but Georgia Tech has picked up a transfer from the transfer portal. After getting a tight end and quarterback earlier this week, head coach Geoff Collins and his staff decided they needed another defensive back to help fix one of the nation's worst pass defenses last season. Kenny Bennett is a grad transfer from Maryland and on Wednesday evening, he decided Georgia Tech would be his new home. 

Bennett has not put up a lot of stats while at Maryland, but he has playing experience and is a good contributor on special teams. He has the length that teams want from their cornerbacks at 6-2 200 LBS and he should be able to at least provide depth, if not start right away. He has six career pass deflections and one interception. 

Bennett becomes the fifth defensive back transfer for the Yellow Jackets this offseason. He joins Eric Reed and Ahmari Harvey from Auburn, and KJ Wallace and Khari Gee from Notre Dame as the defensive back transfers for Tech. 

This was clearly a position that the coaching staff wanted to attack and they have brought in athletic guys who should be upgrades from last season. They will have to prove it on the field though now. 

