Georgia Tech Quarterback Battle Could Be Graham's to Lose

Heading into the 2019 college football season, it was predicted that Georgia Tech would have some shuffling around at the quarterback position. After seeing the triple-option under previous head coach Paul Johnson for 11 years, Geoff Collins brought something new and fresh. In his first year as the Yellow Jackets head coach, Collins implemented a fast-paced, pro-style type offense that is a bit more up to date. Although last season didn't bring as many wins as Tech fans would have hoped, it did give a glimpse into what's to come in the upcoming future.

Under coach Johnson, the quarterback was more of a running back. On occasion, you'd see a pass here or there, but only to keep defenses honest. What Jackets saw last year on the offense was more of a balance. Many had speculated it would be Lucas Johnson or Tobias Oliver taking over the reigns - Johnson being more of a passer and Oliver a runner. In the first four weeks of the regular season, the expected is what happened. Alternating reps between the two. However, coach Collins changed things up during the UNC game when then redshirt freshman James Graham took over at quarterback. Graham would remain the starter for duration of the season as Oliver primarily switched over to wide receiver and Johnson saw less workload.

The average total of offensive yards per game throughout 2019 is a bit deceptive to the progress Graham made at honing his position. Many factors are to be considered, such as the toughness of the latter games and explorations of the offense. Prior to Graham taking over, Jackets had only averaged 289.7 total offensive yards per game. The average dropped to 284.9 for the remaining 8 games with Graham taking majority of the snaps. The 6'1 quarterback finished the season with 1,164 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Still, Graham only completed 45.1% of his passes.

Although Collins often emphasizes the "Above the Line" concept - that any player who competes at a high level will contribute to the team - should Graham not perform at a high level throughout spring practice and/or the spring game, it could be his position to lose.

Jordan Yates was an option for the Yellow Jackets last season, but he only played in a couple of garbage time series. Yates returns this spring as a redshirt freshman and is expected to add to the quarterback competition.

Graham offers a strong arm, down-field accuracy, and has running ability. Yates' inexperience hinders him, but during his few appearances under center last year, he flashed the ability to target receivers and the willingness to run.

Graham and Yates have learned the offense. Graham's knowledge of the offensive-scheme improved throughout his eight starts. Both Graham and Yates will be accompanied by dual-threat quarterbacks and early-enrollee freshmen Tucker Gleason and Jeff Sims.

Sims is probably the most highly-anticipated player for the 2020 class. He was ranked as one of the top 15 recruits in Georgia Tech history by 247Sports. A lot of eyes will be on him to see what he can do at the next level. In high school, Sims carried much of the offensive workload. He's able to zip balls on deep out routes, can throw the deep ball, and doesn't buckle under pressure.

Gleason also has the capability to develop into a successful quarterback. He's athletic, makes good reads, and has a good sense of when the pocket is closing around him.

Graham's advantage over the other quarterbacks is experience. Should he improve on his consistency and allow stretches of strong play, he's favorable to be the front-runner.

Spring practice begins for the Yellow Jackets Tuesday morning (March 3). The annual spring game will be held Friday night, April 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

