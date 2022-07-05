Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Running Back Target Durell Robinson Sets Commitment Date

Georgia Tech is hoping to add to its 2023 class with running back Durrell Robinson

Georgia Tech Football had a nice month of recruiting in June and they are hoping to get another commitment early here in July. One of the top remaining targets on the board for Georgia Tech is running back Durell Robinson and on Sunday, he named his final three schools, along with his commitment date. Georgia Tech made the cut for the talented running back and is hoping to beat out a couple of ACC rivals for Robinson. 

Georgia Tech already has one running back commitment in the class of 2023 with Ohio-based running back Trey Cornist. Robinson has some similar characteristics as Cornist, as they are both physical running backs that run with power. Robinson has better vision and burst and would be a future starter for Georgia Tech. 

Running backs coach Mike Daniels has done a nice job on the recruiting trail so far and pulling Robinson out of Baltimore would be a huge win for him and the future of the offense. Keeping Robinson from going to future opponents is also paramount and something that Georgia Tech should always try to do. 

