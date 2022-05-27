While the 2023 recruiting class is still taking form, Georgia Tech is still looking ahead to some talented prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The offensive line is always a priority and Georgia Tech is looking to get out ahead to recruit some of 2024's top prospects.

Jonathan Daniels is a 6-5 290 LBS offensive line prospect that plays for Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida. He has been picking up offers from programs lately and Georgia Tech is one of them.

UConn, Toledo, FAU, and Tulane are some of the other programs that are in pursuit of Daniels. Look for him to garner even more interest over the summer and for him to stand out at any camps that he attends.

