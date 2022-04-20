Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Deveney Enters Transfer Portal

Another Georgia Tech player has decided to enter the transfer portal and this time it is one of the tight ends. Dylan Deveney has decided to enter the portal and explore his options elsewhere. The 6'6 265 LBS tight end never made much of an impact for the Yellow Jackets during his time in Atlanta since arriving in 2019 and only had 14 career catches for 102 yards.

With the move of Peje' Harris to tight end and the arrival of Syracuse transfer tight Luke Benson to the room, there was probably going to be someone leaving. Last year's leading receiver at tight end, Dylan Leonard, is back and Georgia Tech is hoping Harris can give them more of an athletic receiving option at the position for the offense.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Baseball wins big over Mercer

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden earns national and conference player of the week

Georgia Tech Softball wins 8-1 in a midweek matchup with Troy

Projecting Georgia Tech's linebacker depth chart after spring