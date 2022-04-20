Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Deveney Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech is losing an experienced tight end in Dylan Deveney to the transfer portal

Another Georgia Tech player has decided to enter the transfer portal and this time it is one of the tight ends. Dylan Deveney has decided to enter the portal and explore his options elsewhere. The 6'6 265 LBS tight end never made much of an impact for the Yellow Jackets during his time in Atlanta since arriving in 2019 and only had 14 career catches for 102 yards. 

With the move of Peje' Harris to tight end and the arrival of Syracuse transfer tight Luke Benson to the room, there was probably going to be someone leaving. Last year's leading receiver at tight end, Dylan Leonard, is back and Georgia Tech is hoping Harris can give them more of an athletic receiving option at the position for the offense. 

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Baseball wins big over Mercer

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden earns national and conference player of the week

Georgia Tech Softball wins 8-1 in a midweek matchup with Troy

Projecting Georgia Tech's linebacker depth chart after spring

Dylan Deveney, Georgia Tech Football
Football

Georgia Tech Tight End Dylan Deveney Enters Transfer Portal

By Jackson Caudell51 seconds ago
USATSI_13322559_168390170_lowres
Football

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: 4/20 Prospect Offer Update

By Jackson Caudell5 hours ago
USATSI_13694506_168390170_lowres
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Top Linebacker Targets for 2023 Recruiting Class

By Jackson Caudell5 hours ago
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Gets Ready to take on Georgia State

By Jackson Caudell5 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Wins big over Mercer

By Jackson Caudell19 hours ago
Georgia Tech Softball
The Flats

Georgia Tech Softball Routs Troy 8-1 in Midweek Matchup

By Jackson Caudell20 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Mercer Preview

By Jackson CaudellApr 19, 2022
Andrew Jenkins, Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Shut out of College Baseball Rankings for Third Straight Week

By Jackson CaudellApr 19, 2022
Tim Borden, Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech's Tim Borden Earns National and ACC Player of the Week

By Jackson CaudellApr 19, 2022