Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Four Georgia Defenders To Watch On Friday Against The Yellow Jackets
This years Black Friday's connotation will have a different meaning for Georgia Tech and Georgia fans as the two schools collide for the 118th time in history but for the second time in the saga that they played on Friday. Georgia enters Friday's matchup with six consecutive wins in rivalry, but the Yellow Jackets enter in more than capable of pulling off its second upset of the year.
However, in order for Tech to have repeat success from 2016 and build off last years near win, they're going to have to key in on these four Bulldogs come game time.
1. DL Mykel Williams
Mykel Williams, projected as a top-15 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, is a dynamic pass rusher with the ability to line up in the 4i-technique or take snaps standing up at the outside linebacker position. Scouts have been enthusiastic about his explosive style of play. Williams' impact on both the passing and rushing game is undeniable. The Columbus, GA native finished high school as a top prospect, ranked as the second-best defensive lineman in the 2022 class with a five-star rating. To date, Williams has recorded 16 total tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.
2. DB Malaki Starks
Junior Malaki Starks is widely recognized as one of the premier safety prospects in college football and it's easy to see why. Starks covers like a top-tier cornerback while also displaying the ability to come downhill and make secure tackles with linebacker-like tendencies. His versatility allows him to line up in multiple positions, from high safety to nickel back, and even as the fourth man in the box against run-heavy offenses. Given the diverse offensive styles we've seen over the past three weeks, you can expect to see Starks lining up in a multitude of positions. Due to his stellar play, he has been named as an award finalist for the Jim Thorpe award. To date, Starks is second on the team in total tackles with 55 and 35 solo tackles, and 1 interception.
3. LB Jalon Walker
Jalon Walker has been one of Georgia’s most impactful defensive players this year. He ranks fourth in total tackles and is tied for the team lead in sacks with 5.5. The common theme on Georgia's defense is versatility, and Walker is no exception. Although listed as a linebacker, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound junior also takes snaps at the edge rushing position. Walker's combination size and nimbleness allows him to beat opposing linemen. In my opinion, Walker has the potential to make a significant impact, constantly running stunts or coming on delayed blitzes, which speeds up the quarterback's internal clock.
4. DB KJ Bolden
KJ Bolden, a true freshman, has a golden opportunity to expand his young legacy as a Bulldog. With high confidence and youthful exuberance, Bolden is perfectly positioned to create a defining moment in the 100-plus year history of the rivalry. Bolden is following a path similar to Malaki Starks, poised to become the next great safety. With exceptional ball skills and a natural knack for versatility, he is set to make his mark as a standout player. Bolden has been impressive this season, ranking fourth on the team with 44 total tackles. He's also contributed with a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble, showcasing his ability to make impactful plays all over the field.
