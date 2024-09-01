Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Player on Georgia Tech's Defense
After a strong performance against Florida State in Week Zero, Georgia Tech's defense looked to follow it up with another strong performance against Georgia State. While it was not their best performance, the Yellow Jackets redzone defense was excellent and they were able to hold the Panthers on third down. They came up big in the biggest moments and that allowed the offense to stay ahead.
Georgia State rushed for 150 yards in this game and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. The defense also finished with eight tackles for loss against the Panthers.
So how did Georgia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. DB Rodney Shelley- 73.5 (57)
2. DB Warren Burrell- 70. 6 (57)
3. DE Romello Height- 70.0 (42)
4. LB Kyle Efford- 69.3 (64)
5. DB Ahmari Harvey- 67.0 (61)
6. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 66.7 (55)
7. DT Jordan van den Berg- 66.5 (31)
8. DB Zachary Tobe- 64.2 (6)
9. DT Thomas Gore- 64.2 (29)
10. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 63.7 (59)
11. DB Omar Daniels- 63.5 (44)
12. LB E.J. Lightsey- 63.4 (3)
13. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 62.6 (25)
14. DE Josh Robinson- 61.9 (37)
15. DB LaMiles Brooks- 61.0 (29)
16. DE Kevin Harris- 61.0 (31)
17. DB Taye Seymore- 60.8 (29)
18. DL Makius Scott- 60.3 (39)
19. DL Jason Moore- 59.0 (2)
20. DT Zeek Biggers- 56.8 (30)
21. LB Tah'j Butler- 51.4 (8)