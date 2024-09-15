Georgia Tech vs VMI: PFF Grades for Every Georgia Tech Player on Offense
It was a dominant day for Georgia Tech on the offensive side of the ball. The Yellow Jackets racked up 38 points in the first half and finished with over 500 yards of total offense. Quarterback Haynes King threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr racked up over 100 yards receiving in the first half alone. The second half was not quite as explosive, but the Yellow Jackets were able to get plenty of players snaps. Leo Blackburn caught his first touchdown of the year, freshman running back Trelain Maddox made his season debut and freshman quarterback Aaron Philo made his debut as a Yellow Jacket. It was an all-around dominant day for Georgia Tech, not matter the opponent.
So how did Georgia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. QB Haynes King- 92.3 (40)
2. QB Zach Pyron-82.3 (14)
3. WR Eric Singleton- 81.0 (32)
4. WR Chris Elko- 79.6 (11)
5. RB Trelain Maddox- 78.2 (19)
6. QB Aaron Philo- 77.7 (10)
7. QB Brody Rhodes- 76.3 (3)
8. TE Josh Beetham- 74.6 (21)
9. TE Avery Boyd- 74.1 (17)
10. WR Leo Blackburn-73.8 (20)
11. OL Harrison Moore- 73.2 (30)
12. OL Corey Robinson- 72.9 (29)
13. WR Malik Rutherford- 72.1 (13)
14. TE Jackson Hawes- 70.5 (31)
15. OL Weston Franklin- 69.9 (47)
16. RB Anthony Carrie- 69.7 (11)
17. OL Brandon Best- 69.6 (20)
18. Tana Alo Tupuola- 69.2 (20)
19. OL Keylan Rutledge- 68.7 (47)
20. OL Benjamin Galloway- 67.7 (20)
21. WR Bailey Stockton- 66.0 (12)
22. TE Ryland Goede- 66.0 (17)
23. WR Chase Lane- 63.4 (35)
24. WR Christian Leary- 63.2 (14)
25. OL Jordan Brown- 62.3 (38)
26. OL Jordan Williams- 59.7 (47)
27. RB Jamal Haynes- 58.5 (18)
28. WR Abdul Janneh- 57.7 (12)
29. WR Zion Taylor- 56.2 (13)
30. LG Joe Fusile- 56.1 (37)
31. RB Daylon Gordon- 55.3 (3)
32. RB Chad Alexander- 55.1 (14)
33. TE Luke Harpring- 54.1 (10)
34. WR Isiah Canion- 48.1 (12)