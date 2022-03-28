Skip to main content
Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Kerry Dixon Hired as Baltimore Ravens Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Kerry Dixon Hired as Baltimore Ravens Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Georgia Tech Football loses receivers coach Kerry Dixon to NFL

Atlanta Journal Constitution- Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Football loses receivers coach Kerry Dixon to NFL

Another Georgia Tech assistant coach has now left the program. Wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon has taken a job as the assistant quarterback's coach with the Baltimore Ravens and that leaves another spot open on the Yellow Jackets' offensive coaching staff. JacketsOnline and Kelly Quinlan first hinted at the news earlier today and now it has happened

Dixon had been with Georgia Tech since Geoff Collins's first season in 2019 and had worked with Collins at the University of Florida before. 

This has been a massive offseason of change for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff, especially on the offensive end. The lone holdover from last season is offensive line coach Brent Key. This is a huge season for Collins as the leader and coach of this program and this is another hire that he will have to navigate and try to nail down as best as he can. 

It is unclear when a new wide receivers coach will be named, but do not expect this to take long, given that it is nearly April. It will be imperative for the new coach to come in and hit the ground running. 

Be sure to follow us on Social Media for all the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics! 

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

More Georgia Tech Related Content: 

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe declares for NBA Draft

Former Georgia Tech Basketball Star Jose Alvarado Earns Contract Extension with Pelicans

Georgia Tech Baseball: NC State Series Recap

Kerry Dixon-Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Kerry Dixon Hired as Baltimore Ravens Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

By Jackson Caudell40 seconds ago
Michael Devoe- Georgia Tech Basketball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Jackson Caudell2 hours ago
Jose Alvarado
Basketball

Former Georgia Tech Basketball Star Jose Alvarado Earns Contract Extension with Pelicans

By Jackson Caudell4 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball Standings
Baseball

Where Does Georgia Tech Baseball Fall in the ACC Standings after Another Week of Action?

By Jackson Caudell5 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: NC State Series Recap

By Jackson Caudell6 hours ago
Marquis Grissom Jr-Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Who Earned the Player of the Game for Series Finale vs NC State?

By Jackson CaudellMar 27, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech loses final game to NC State and is swept in weekend series

By Jackson CaudellMar 27, 2022
Andrew Jenkins Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Who Earned Tonight's Player of the Game vs NC State?

By Jackson CaudellMar 25, 2022
Andrew Jenkins, Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Falls on the road at NC State 8-6

By Jackson CaudellMar 25, 2022