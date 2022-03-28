Another Georgia Tech assistant coach has now left the program. Wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon has taken a job as the assistant quarterback's coach with the Baltimore Ravens and that leaves another spot open on the Yellow Jackets' offensive coaching staff. JacketsOnline and Kelly Quinlan first hinted at the news earlier today and now it has happened

Dixon had been with Georgia Tech since Geoff Collins's first season in 2019 and had worked with Collins at the University of Florida before.

This has been a massive offseason of change for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff, especially on the offensive end. The lone holdover from last season is offensive line coach Brent Key. This is a huge season for Collins as the leader and coach of this program and this is another hire that he will have to navigate and try to nail down as best as he can.

It is unclear when a new wide receivers coach will be named, but do not expect this to take long, given that it is nearly April. It will be imperative for the new coach to come in and hit the ground running.

